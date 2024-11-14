Haverford Trust Co Sells 20,883 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,883 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

Shares of NKE opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

