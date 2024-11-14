Haverford Trust Co Sells 40 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $304.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $273.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.91 and a twelve month high of $314.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

