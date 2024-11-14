Haverford Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DEO opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $154.71.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

