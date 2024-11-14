Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $983.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,021,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,989 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 825,073 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

