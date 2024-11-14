HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

