Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 2,550 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $498,295.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,078,696.60. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 78,616 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $15,863,922.64.

On Friday, November 8th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $50,750,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 89,809 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.78, for a total transaction of $18,121,660.02.

On Monday, November 4th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 95,670 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $18,675,740.70.

On Friday, November 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 22,373 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $4,362,735.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 32,031 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $6,257,255.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.73. 451,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,672. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $239.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.70. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 202.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,217,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,152,000 after buying an additional 60,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Impinj by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 239,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

