ING Groep NV Buys 141,900 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 143.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.45% of Masimo worth $32,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Masimo by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $160.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,902. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $126.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

