Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells 1,022 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total value of $943,878.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $901.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $880.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $814.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $943.02.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.63.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

