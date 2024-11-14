Insider Selling: Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Insider Sells 7,746 Shares of Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) insider Monique D. Hayes sold 7,746 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €11.51 ($12.24), for a total value of €89,156.46 ($94,847.30). Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €318,481.70 ($338,810.32). The trade was a 21.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded up €0.56 ($0.60) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €11.58 ($12.32). 290,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,278. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $158.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.81. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of €4.84 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of €18.35 ($19.52).

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.21 ($0.22) by (€0.06) (($0.06)). The firm had revenue of €6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €7.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 49,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDR

About Idaho Strategic Resources

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.