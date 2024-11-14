Insider Selling: Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Insider Sells 7,746 Shares of Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) insider Monique D. Hayes sold 7,746 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €11.51 ($12.24), for a total value of €89,156.46 ($94,847.30). Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €318,481.70 ($338,810.32). The trade was a 21.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance
Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded up €0.56 ($0.60) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €11.58 ($12.32). 290,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,278. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $158.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.81. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of €4.84 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of €18.35 ($19.52).
Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.21 ($0.22) by (€0.06) (($0.06)). The firm had revenue of €6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €7.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
