Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells 12,239 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $2,328,836.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,380,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $166.08 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,567,000 after buying an additional 83,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

