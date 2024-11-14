iShares China Large-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 449,139 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 323,101 put options.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,030,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,479,461. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495,924 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,233,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 439.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,562,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,567,000 after buying an additional 5,347,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37,868.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,166,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

