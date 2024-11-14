iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $341.28. 19,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,094. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.32. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $255.58 and a 52-week high of $344.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

