James W. Ayers Purchases 1,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,909,841 shares in the company, valued at $623,497,413.15. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after buying an additional 106,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 85,620 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

