JMP Securities Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $40.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.3 %

HOOD stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at $735,988,413.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at $735,988,413.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,710,549 shares of company stock valued at $115,477,194. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,102,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 376.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 144,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.4% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 330,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 165,791 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 389.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 250,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.