Jonathan S. Beatty Sells 2,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

