Kara West Sells 721 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

COF opened at $185.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

