Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kidpik Stock Up 3.1 %

PIK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.07. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 88.82% and a negative return on equity of 914.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.