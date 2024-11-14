Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.56 and a beta of 0.79. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 565.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth $11,544,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 5,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

