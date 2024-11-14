Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.53 and last traded at $75.86. Approximately 1,864,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,217,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

