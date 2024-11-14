Lifeworks Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,299,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,557,852. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average of $218.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,797 shares of company stock valued at $57,616,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

