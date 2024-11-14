Lincoln Educational Services Reports Double Digit Revenue Growth and Raises 2024 OutlookParsippany, N.J., November 11, 2024 – Early today, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) released their financial results for the third quarter,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lincoln Educational Services’s 8K filing here.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles