Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 700 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.39), with a volume of 413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($9.33).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 753.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 791.41. The company has a market cap of £1.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £743.68 ($956.99) per share, with a total value of £37,184 ($47,849.70). Insiders bought 326 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.