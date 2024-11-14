Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 4,537,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,383,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $878.25 million and a PE ratio of -33.17.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,953,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at about $10,252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 580.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,857,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,123 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,274.3% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 398,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 381,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 108,993 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

