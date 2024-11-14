Loop Capital Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $270.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.59.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.43. 808,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total value of $14,112,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,032,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Workday by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

