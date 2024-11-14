MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.21, Zacks reports.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAIA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 129,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,302. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.32. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cristian Luput purchased 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $55,553.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,602.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

