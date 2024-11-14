Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 319.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ON by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 25.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on ON from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of ONON opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

