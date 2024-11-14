MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $177.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,217. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.85 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.05.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.