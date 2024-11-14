Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.05 million, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.07. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 259.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 553,379 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,275,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,957,000. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mitek Systems by 251.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 221,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.