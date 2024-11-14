Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MBRX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

