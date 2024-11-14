National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.10.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$30.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.40. CAE has a 12-month low of C$22.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.90. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.