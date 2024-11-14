NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Cap of $6.63 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00006114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.63 billion and $827.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00036386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,220,257,758 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,220,160,671 with 1,217,906,155 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.351034 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $878,147,181.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.