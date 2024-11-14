Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

NRDY opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.68. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 2,170,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $2,235,399.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,025,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,646.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 30,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $29,979.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,325,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,658.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 2,170,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,399.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,025,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,646.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,212,528 shares of company stock worth $12,063,972. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter worth $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

