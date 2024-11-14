NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 50,437 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 168,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,172. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

