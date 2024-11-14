Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $837.54. 313,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,963. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $840.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $729.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,163,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,163,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

