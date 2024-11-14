Nilda Mesa Sells 224 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,215.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $400.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

