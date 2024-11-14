Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 144.69% from the company’s current price.

NVAX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Novavax Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Novavax by 500.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

