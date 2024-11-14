NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 8,060,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 31,781,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU
NU Stock Down 2.9 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NU by 179.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 97.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 247,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NU by 1,241.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 209,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.