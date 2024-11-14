Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OHI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.2 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news,

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $20,962,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after buying an additional 380,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after buying an additional 272,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

