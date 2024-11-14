Omnia Family Wealth LLC Raises Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.04. 1,130,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,645,719. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

