OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 769.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,381 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.99. The stock had a trading volume of 458,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,842. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day moving average is $116.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

