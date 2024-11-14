Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

ORCL opened at $189.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $145.54. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $191.77. The stock has a market cap of $525.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 34.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2,899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after acquiring an additional 883,233 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,532,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $261,167,000 after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

