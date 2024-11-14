Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.62. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.46% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
