ORIX (NYSE:IX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ORIX Stock Performance

IX stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. ORIX has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ORIX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of ORIX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

