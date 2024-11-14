OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $272.96 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $277.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

