OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $2,348.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,985.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,669.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,006.71 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92 shares of the company's stock, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

