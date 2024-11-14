OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $347.88 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.86 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.17, a PEG ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,248 shares of company stock worth $31,103,350 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

