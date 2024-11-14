Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
PAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paymentus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.
Paymentus Stock Up 26.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paymentus by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter worth $513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Paymentus by 130.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paymentus Company Profile
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
