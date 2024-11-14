PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $165.36. 689,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,741. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

