Peter King Acquires 93,567 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Peter King bought 93,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$32.26 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,018,471.42 ($1,985,836.46).
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
Westpac Banking Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- What is a support level?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.