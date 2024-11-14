Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 83120367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Petro Matad
Petro Matad Trading Down 32.8 %
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Matad
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.