Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 83120367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Petro Matad Trading Down 32.8 %

About Petro Matad

The stock has a market cap of £24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.02 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.85.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

